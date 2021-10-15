Podcast: Feeling the heat

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, climate researcher Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick and health professional Simon Quilty join us to discuss the “health crisis” that awaits Australia if global temperature increases continue.

With global temperatures rising, what sorts of scenarios are likely to unfold over the coming decades in terms of extreme heat? What does this mean for vulnerable communities on the margins of major cities and in regional and rural Australia? And what advice do negotiators need to hear in the lead-up to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow? Dr Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick from the University of New South Wales, Canberra and Dr Simon Quilty, general physician at Alice Springs Hospital and Visiting Fellow at ANU Research School of Population Health, join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter on this episode of Policy Forum Pod. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3DJ1NAN

Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick is a Senior Lecturer and Australian Research Council (ARC) Future Fellow at the School of Science at University of New South Wales, Canberra. Sarah is currently a chief investigator with the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes.

Simon Quilty is a Visiting Fellow at the Research School of Population Health at The Australian National University. His research examines the relationship between environmental heat and wellbeing in the Northern Territory.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for the ANU Medical School.

