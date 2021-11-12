Podcast: Focusing on our footprint

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, the Australian Capital Territory’s Climate Change Commissioner Sophie Lewis and Member for Ginnenderra Jo Clay join us to talk about a unique approach to measuring carbon emissions and what it means for our lives and societies.

Climate change has been in the headlines in recent weeks as a result of COP26, with much of the conversation focusing on the politics of the negotiations and the steps countries need to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. But much less attention is given to the carbon emissions of our everyday lives. From food to fashion to construction materials, all have a footprint. On this Policy Forum Pod, Dr Arnagretta Hunter and Professor Sharon Bessell speak with Dr Sophie Lewis and Jo Clay MLA about a Australian Capital Territory Government report on ‘Scope 3’ emissions, and what governments and individuals can do about them. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3qKubiX

Sophie Lewis is Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and the 2019 ACT Scientist of the Year. Her research has focused on links between climate change and extreme weather events and she has been a lead author on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports.

Jo Clay is a Member for Ginninderra in the Australian Capital Territory. She was elected in 2020. She is the ACT Greens spokesperson for transport, active travel, parks and conservation, animal welfare, arts and culture, circular economy, science, and women.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

