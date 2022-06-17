Podcast: Food, water and energy for all

This week on Policy Forum Pod, Quentin Grafton joins us to discuss the environmental challenges and policy opportunities to ensure food, water and energy for all.

How does climate change impact our relationship to food, water and energy? How can truth-telling support a more equitable and sustainable approach to managing resources? And how do we need to think about global governance to ensure food, water and energy for all? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor of Economics at the Crawford School of Public Policy, Quentin Grafton joins Professor Sharon Bessell Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss the current ‘triple threat’ and options for policymakers in Australia. Listen here: https://bit.ly/39tKF8E

Quentin Grafton is Professor of Economics, Convenor of the Water Justice Hub and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy at the Crawford School of Public Policy.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Globalisation and the search for common good, Policy Forum Pod, (2022)

Pandemic, prices, and poverty, World Bank Blogs, (2022)

The water-climate change emergency, Policy Forum, (2022)

White House Action Plan on Global Water Security, The White House, (2022)

