Podcast: Growing up in the shadow of the pandemic

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, child psychiatrist Karen Gaunson and child protection scholar Tim Moore join us to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on children, both now and into the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic is casting many shadows – for many individuals and families, livelihoods have been snatched away. One issue that was initially given very little attention is the impact on the psychological welfare of children. So what barriers were children facing before the pandemic, and how can policymakers ensure the last 18 months don’t leave lasting scars? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dr Karen Gaunson and Associate Professor Tim Moore join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss how society can give children a sense of hope in such a challenging time. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tV14c1

Tim Moore is Deputy Director (Practice Solutions) at the Australian Centre for Child Protection at the University of South Australia.

Karen Gaunson is a parent-infant, child, adult, and family psychiatrist working in multiple settings including clinical practice and the Children’s Court. Her research interests include reducing rates of child neglect and maltreatment.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

