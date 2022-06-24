Podcast: Healing from the heart

This week on Policy Forum Pod, Virginia Marshall joins us to discuss the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Australia’s pathway towards healing.

How can Australia place kindness and care at the centre of its policy-making? What do First Nations’ knowledge systems tell us about protecting the land, waterways, and environment? And can implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart spark the truth-telling and healing Australia needs? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dr Virginia Marshall joins us to discuss the future of First Nations’ policy and Australia’s journey to a fuller expression of its nationhood. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3biI9CJ

Virginia Marshall is the Inaugural Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow at the School of Regulation and Global Governance and the Fenner School of Environment and Society. She is also a lawyer and solicitor and has been a regular guest and occasional host of Policy Forum Pod and Democracy Sausage.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Australian species on the brink, Policy Forum Pod, (2022)

Close the Gap, Australian Human Rights Commission, (2022)

Food, water and energy for all, Policy Forum Pod, (2022)

The meaning of Country, Policy Forum Pod, (2021)The Uluru Statement, The Uluru Dialogue, (2017)

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.