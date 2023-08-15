Podcast: Hierarchies of evidence: reimagining social policy

In this episode, Dr Andrew Leigh MP sits down in the studio with Sharon and Arnagretta to discuss the hierarchies of evidence in policy making in Australia.

Dr Leigh, a former Economics Professor at the ANU and prolific author on the subject, shares his views on the benefits of randomised trials and what he hopes the newly established Australian Centre for Evaluation will accomplish in a data-rich world.

Understanding the strengths and limitations of each data collection method is crucial. This can include awareness of the knowledge framework that underpins the design of a trial, the structure of the data that’s being collected and the subsequent analysis. Dr Leigh emphasizes the need for better evidence and an evidence-based strategy to improve support and public policies for Australians as we work towards a wellbeing economy.

Dr Andrew Leigh is Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities, Treasury and Employment, and Federal Member for Fenner in the ACT. He holds a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard, is a lawyer and former Economics Professor here at the ANU and has published widely on the topic of economics, public policy and law. He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Social Sciences.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, a physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

You can find full show notes on the Crawford School of Public Policy LinkedIn account.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum.