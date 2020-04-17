Podcast: Hope and life after COVID-19 – health, politics, and people power

In this episode, we discuss what long-term changes the coronavirus crisis might bring about in healthcare, politics, and citizen engagement.

Will the pandemic change how society values essential workers, especially in the healthcare sector? Rather than ‘snapping back’ to business as usual, will the Australian government persist with a selection of the ostensibly temporary interventions that are aiding the health and wellbeing of Australians? Will the newfound spirit of cooperation between the federal and state and territory governments continue after the crisis? And how will citizens engage with politics and communities after a prolonged period of isolation? In the second and final part of our special episode on hope and life after COVID-19, we speak to Professor Sharon Friel and Associate Professor Carolyn Hendriks about the future of Australia’s health and political systems. Listen here: https://aca.st/f61112

Professor Sharon Friel is Director of School of Regulation and Global Governance at The Australian National University. Sharon is also a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences Australia, an ANU Public Policy Fellow and an Australian Council of Social Services Policy Advisor.

Carolyn Hendriks is Associate Professor of Public Policy and Governance at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University. Carolyn’s work examines the democratic aspects of contemporary governance, particularly with respect to participation, deliberation, inclusion, and representation.

