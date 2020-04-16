Podcast: Hope and life after COVID-19 – the economy with John Hewson

In part one of this special two-part episode we discuss Australia’s economic future after the coronavirus pandemic with former Federal Opposition Leader Dr John Hewson.

It’s often said in politics that you ‘should never waste a good crisis’. But does the coronavirus crisis signal that it’s time to make major structural changes in the Australian economy? Should the government take a stake in businesses like airlines to ensure they survive? And after the crisis, will the government be able to wind back measures that are likely to receive broad public support, such as free childcare and an increase to unemployment benefits? In part one of our special two-part episode on hope and life after COVID-19, we speak to Dr John Hewson about Australia’s economy after the pandemic. Listen here: https://aca.st/f920da

Dr John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system. Dr Hewson joined ANU in 2014 and is Chair of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

