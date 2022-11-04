Podcast: Housing in a changing climate

To kick off a new bundle of episodes on housing, we discuss the impact of climate change on planning and housing policy with Barbara Norman, Emeritus Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Canberra.

As the global population heads towards at least nine billion and pressure on the natural environment increases, how must policymakers adapt their plans for housing and the built environment? Do Australian governments need to introduce stricter regulations around where development can take place as the climate continues to change? And what lessons can Australian cities and towns learn from climate-sensitive planning decisions made abroad? On this episode, Emeritus Professor Barbara Norman from the University of Canberra joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to launch our new mini-series on housing policy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3fyM8h3

Barbara Norman is Emeritus Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Canberra and author of the new book, Urban Planning for Climate Change.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

‘Measuring what matters’, Australian Treasury (2022)

Urban Planning for Climate Change by Barbara Norman (2022)

‘Biden-⁠Harris Administration Launches New Climate Portal to Help Communities Navigate Climate Change Impacts’, The White House (2022)

Sustainable Pathways for our Cities and Regions by Barbara Norman (2018)

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.