Podcast: Indigenous health and the ongoing march for a more equal Australia

On this special episode during National Reconciliation Week, we speak to Dr Virginia Marshall and Professor Tony Dreise about Indigenous health, listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices, and the ongoing march for equality.

With outcomes on many key indicators of Indigenous health falling short of those for non-Indigenous Australians, how can policymakers better listen to Indigenous voices and improve community wellbeing? How will the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic impact Indigenous Australians? And what does National Reconciliation Week mean for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in the context of ongoing policy failure? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell speaks with Dr Virginia Marshall and Professor Tony Dreise about Indigenous health policy, the COVID-19 crisis, and what’s needed for Australia to achieve genuine reconciliation. Listen here: https://aca.st/e02c0b

Virginia Marshall is an Inaugural Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow with the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) and the Fenner School of Environment and Society.

Tony Dreise is Professor of Indigenous Policy Research and Director of the ANU Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research (CAEPR).

Sharon Bessell is a Professor at Crawford School of Public Policy, where she is co-leader of the ANU Individual Deprivation Measure (IDM) team. The IDM is a new, gender-sensitive and multidimensional measure of poverty.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.