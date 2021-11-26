Podcast: Inside COP26

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, climate negotiator Siobhan McDonnell and disaster risk expert Robert Glasser join us to look back at what was achieved at COP26, what wasn’t, and what comes next.

It was billed as an extraordinary climate conference – the ‘last chance saloon’ according to Prince Charles – but in the end how different was COP26 from previous conferences? What do the outcomes of the conference mean for climate-vulnerable nations, especially in the Pacific? And what needs to happen over the next 12 months to ensure that COP27 in Egypt is a success? Dr Siobhan McDonnell from ANU Crawford School of Public Policy and Dr Robert Glasser from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to examine what the outcomes in Glasgow mean for the global fight against climate change. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3p7udiq

Robert Glasser is Head of the Climate and Security Policy Centre at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and Honorary Associate Professor at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Siobhan McDonnell is a legal anthropologist with over 20 years of experience working with Indigenous people in Australia and the Pacific on land use, gender, and climate change. She is a Senior Lecturer at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.