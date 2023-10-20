Podcast: Insights into the Intergenerational Report

This Podcast delves into the Intergenerational Report, looking at both the challenges and opportunities it highlights.

Dr Liz Allen and Professor Paul Burke discuss the key takeaways of the latest IGR that in 2062 Australia will be bigger, slower growing, and more diverse, with living standards at risk of going backwards.

Liz saying we are “heading into the greatest demographic headwinds of our time,” and we need to spend more time imagining the whole picture, with a particular focus on inequality.

We must “discuss the need for earnest and substantive change to actually take control and not assume demographic destiny,” she says.

Professor Paul Burke highlights there are a lot of assumptions in the report and discusses our need for specific reforms particularly around superannuation and stamp duty, with additional information also needed in subsequent intergenerational reports.

—

Dr Liz Allen is a demographer at the ANU Centre for social research and methods, and has deep experience across the public and university sectors. In 2018, she was appointed an inaugural ABC Top 5 Humanities and Social Science Researcher. And she is the author of the truly wonderful book The Future of Us.

Professor Paul Burke is Head of the Arndt-Corden Department of Economics and Deputy Director of the Crawford School of Public Policy, at the Australian National University. He is a researcher in the Zero-Carbon Energy for the Asia-Pacific research initiative at ANU.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

