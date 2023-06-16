Podcast: Integrating risk, reward and resilience in policy

In this episode, we delve into the new Risk, Reward, and Resilience Framework with Professor Anthea Roberts and Dr Arnagretta Hunter.

The pair, along with host Sharon Bessell discuss how this framework can be applied across multiple disciplines from health to climate change to work through complex policy challenges.

Its goal is to break down the silos of thinking, and enable insights from diverse disciplines to not just be ‘bolted on’ to ideas, but be included right from the beginning. Anthea Roberts encourages experts to learn to speak ‘policy pidgin’ and communicate in an interdisciplinary dialogue, while still maintaining their specialty knowledge and perspective.

The discomfort of ideas, rather than just agreement, is beneficial under this framework. Arnagretta Hunter also raises how uncertainty should be incorporated into best practice, not just in health care settings, but across a broad range of policy spheres.

Implementing the framework will require changing how we listen to create a space that will inform and broaden our thinking.

Anthea Roberts is a Professor at the School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) at the Australian National University. She’s an interdisciplinary researcher and legal scholar who focuses on new ways of thinking about complex and evolving global fields.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Show notes:

Risk, Reward, and Resilience Framework: Integrative Policy Making in a Complex World by Anthea Roberts (2023)

How Minds Change: The Surprising Science Of Belief, Opinion, And Persuasion by David McRaney (2022)

Six Faces of Globalization: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Why It Matters by Anthea Roberts and Nicolas Lamp (2021)

Globalisation and the search for common ground – Policy Forum Pod with Anthea Roberts and Nicholas Lamp (2022)