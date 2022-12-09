Podcast: Kicking policy goals

On the final episode of Policy Forum Pod for 2022, Katherine Trebeck and Millie Rooney join us to reflect on this year’s big policy issues and consider the opportunities for change that lie before us.

What were the policy highlights and lowlights of the year? Where are the opportunities for transformative change in 2023? In the last instalment of Policy Forum Pod for 2022, founder of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance Katherine Trebeck and National Coordinator for Australia ReMADE Millie Rooney join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to look back on the year and consider the possibilities and challenges that lie ahead. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3UKn45k

Katherine Trebeck is a political economist, writer and advocate for economic system change. She co-founded the Wellbeing Economy Alliance and is a writer-in-residence at the University of Edinburgh’s Edinburgh Futures Institute.

Millie Rooney is the National Coordinator for Australia ReMADE, an independent, non-profit leadership network where Australian civil society leaders can collaborate with one another and engage in long-term proactive agenda-setting.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

