Podcast: Local leadership and the democratic process

In the second episode of our mini-series on leadership and democracy, political scientist Carolyn Hendriks and community leader Denis Ginnivan join us to discuss political action at the local level and why Australia needs a process of democratic repair.



Are governments losing touch with their constituents, particularly in regional areas? And in a society that’s becoming increasingly polarised around a number of issues, how can local actors bring their communities together to find common ground? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Carolyn Hendriks from ANU Crawford School of Public Policy and social worker and community leader Denis Ginnivan join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss leadership at the local level and how that interacts with formal political systems. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3e1E98m

Denis Ginnivan is Vice President and a foundation member of Voices for Indi, a community group based in northeast Victoria, which seeks to encourage citizens to engage and participate in politics and democracy.

Carolyn Hendriks is Associate Professor of Public Policy and Governance at Crawford School of Public Policy.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

