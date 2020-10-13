Podcast: Making the invisible, visible – COVID-19 and poverty

In the final episode of our special Policy Forum Pod bonus mini-series, Professor Sharon Bessell examines the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis on those already experiencing deprivation.

While the impact of the COVID-19 crisis has been felt all around the world, people already experiencing poverty face some of the most severe challenges in the wake of the pandemic. From the health impacts of not having private access to clean water and sanitation, to the economic consequences of job losses during lockdowns – particularly in countries with limited social safety nets – the future is deeply uncertain for many of the world’s most vulnerable people. On the sixth and final episode in our Making the invisible, visible bonus mini-series on poverty, Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty (IMMP) project lead Professor Sharon Bessell joins us to examine the ramifications for those most in need, and why addressing poverty should be front-of-mind for policymakers in the context of the coronavirus crisis. Listen here: https://bit.ly/34P451v

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU).

Aarti Betigeri is a multi-platform journalist and former foreign correspondent. She is a correspondent for Monocle and contributes to various other local and international media outlets.

