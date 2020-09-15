Podcast: Making the invisible, visible – gender and poverty

In episode two in our ‘Making the invisible, visible’ bonus mini-series, Janet Hunt and Sharon Bessell join us to get behind the data from the Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty project, and discuss what this tells us about the gendered dimensions of poverty.

For 12 years, researchers from Crawford School of Public Policy have been working on an ambitious project to redefine how poverty is measured. Now known as the Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty (IMMP) project, this research has revealed some insightful information about patterns of poverty, particularly in regards to gender. So how do women experience poverty differently from men? And what does this mean for policymakers involved in the global mission to eradicate poverty? In the second episode of this ‘Making the invisible, visible’ bonus mini-series, IMMP researchers Associate Professor Janet Hunt and Professor Sharon Bessell join us to examine the gendered dimensions of poverty. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3kgXO4B

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU).

Janet Hunt is Associate Professor at ANU Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research in the College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Aarti Betigeri is a multi-platform journalist and former foreign correspondent. She is a correspondent for Monocle and contributes to various other local and international media outlets.