Podcast: Making the invisible, visible – poverty and disability

On the penultimate episode in our Policy Forum Pod bonus mini-series on poverty, Helen Suich and Angie Bexley join us to discuss what their research shows about the intersection of poverty and disability, and why policymakers must recognise that people with disability have rights, not just needs.

There is a growing understanding that the experiences of people with disability are nuanced and diverse, but there’s still a dearth of data in many countries. Research through the Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty (formerly known as the Individual Deprivation Measure) project has shone a light on deprivation and disability in Indonesia and South Africa. So what has it revealed about patterns of poverty, how these two countries are responding, and what policymakers can do better? In the fifth episode in our ‘Making the invisible, visible’ bonus mini-series, Dr Helen Suich and Dr Angie Bexley from the IMMP join host Aarti Betigeri to talk about poverty among people with disability. Listen here: https://bit.ly/33ygY0s

Dr Helen Suich led the Individual Deprivation Measure South Africa country study, working as a Senior Research Fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the time.

Dr Angie Bexley is the Deputy Director of the Children’s Policy Centre and Senior Research Fellow at the Poverty and Inequality Centre. Angie was lead author of the Individual Deprivation Measure (now known as IMMP) Indonesia reports.

Aarti Betigeri is a multi-platform journalist and former foreign correspondent. She is a correspondent for Monocle and contributes to various other local and international media outlets.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.