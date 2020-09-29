Podcast: Making the invisible, visible – understanding poverty in Indonesia

In this episode in our special bonus series on poverty, Dr Angie Bexley joins us to discuss Indonesia’s recent progress on poverty reduction, and what the findings of the Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty reveal about deprivation in the country’s remote eastern provinces.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia, has made major strides in poverty reduction in recent decades. But official measures, which rely on household income alone, can only tell policymakers part of the story. New research through the Individual Measure of Multidimensional Poverty (IMMP) project has provided a much more in-depth view of poverty in the country’s eastern regions. So what does this study tell us about patterns of poverty in Indonesia? And how can policymakers use this information to ensure no-one gets left behind? In the fourth episode in our ‘Making the invisible, visible’ bonus series, Dr Angie Bexley from the IMMP joins host Aarti Betigeri to talk about the dimensions of deprivation in the world’s fourth most populous nation. Listen here: https://bit.ly/36hjRom

Dr Angie Bexley is the Deputy Director of the Children’s Policy Centre and Senior Research Fellow at the Poverty and Inequality Centre. Angie was lead author of the Individual Deprivation Measure (now known as IMMP) Indonesia reports.

Aarti Betigeri is a multi-platform journalist and former foreign correspondent. She is a correspondent for Monocle and contributes to various other local and international media outlets.

