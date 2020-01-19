Podcast: Managing bushfires (part two)

From physical and mental health implications to the role of a Royal Commission – our panel look at future policy beyond quick solutions.

On this second episode of our two-part podcast, our expert panel dive deeper into the physical and mental health impacts of the fires, the impact on Australia’s biodiversity, and discuss what lessons policymakers can really draw from a potential Royal Commission into the bushfires. Listen here: https://bit.ly/379eK7h

Having discussed the link between climate change the bushfires and shared their personal experiences in part one, our expert panel – Dr Liz Hanna, Professor Stephen Dovers, Professor Janette Lindesay, and Dr Siobhan McDonnell – return for part two of this special Policy Forum Pod episode on Australia’s bushfires. Our presenters Dr Paul Wyrwoll and Martyn Pearce pick up where we left off asking the panel about the far-reaching mental and physical health impacts of the fires, look at whether a Royal Commission is needed, and discuss what better policy might look like.

Stephen Dovers is Emeritus Professor with the ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society and works on the policy of climate change adaptation, disasters, and sustainable development.

Janette Lindesay is a climatologist, a Deputy Director of the ANU Climate Change Institute, and Emeritus Professor at the ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society.

Liz Hanna is an Honorary Fellow at ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society. Her research investigates the health impacts of climate change.

Siobhan McDonnell is a legal anthropologist with over 20 years of experience working with Indigenous people in Australia and the Pacific on land use, gender, and climate change. She is a Lecturer at Crawford School of Public Policy, and the lead negotiator on climate change for the Vanuatu government.

Paul Wyrwoll is an environmental and resources economist at Crawford School. Previously, Paul was General Manager of the FE2W Network and Managing Editor of the Global Water Forum.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

