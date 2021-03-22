Podcast: Marching for justice

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Kim Rubenstein, Sharon Bessell, and Arnagretta Hunter reflect on the March4Justice protests and the policy changes Australia needs to make to end violence against women.

After people took to the streets to protest violence against women in Australia, how can the country and its policymakers create a more gender-just and equal society? Is now the time to explore ideas like quotas and job-sharing in Australia’s parliament to enable greater diversity? And what is needed from the country’s leaders to ensure real progress is made? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Co-Director of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation at the University of Canberra Professor Kim Rubenstein, regular host-turned-guest Professor Sharon Bessell, and Dr Arnagretta Hunter discuss the recent March4Justice protests and whether this is a turning point in the fight to end violence against women. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3910AYw

Kim Rubenstein is a Professor in the Faculty of Business, Government and Law and Co-Director of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation at the University of Canberra.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. You can also find a list of support resources here.

