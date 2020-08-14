Podcast: More than just a flesh wound

Some 13.9 per cent of Australians aged 20-24 are unemployed, and that’s likely to get worse the longer the coronavirus crisis continues. How will the crisis and the recession to come impact their future careers and prospects? On this week’s Policy Forum Pod we take a look at economic scarring – what it is, how it impacts people, and what policymakers can do about it.

While we’re still learning much about COVID-19, one thing has become increasingly clear – it’s impact will be with us all for years to come, and could disproportionately impact young people. This week on Policy Forum Pod a superb panel of experts – labour economist Professor Bob Gregory, social policy expert Professor Matthew Gray, and Professor of political sociology Ariadne Vromen – take a look at the issue of economic scarring, and whether the wounds being inflicted on young people through the coronavirus crisis will heal or leave a long-term mark on their futures. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2DIJqTr

Professor Ariadne Vromen is Sir John Bunting Chair of Public Administration at Crawford School of Public Policy and Deputy Dean (Research) at The Australia and New Zealand School of Government.

Emeritus Professor Bob Gregory worked in the Research School of Economics at The Australian National University (ANU) and is a former member of the Reserve Bank of Australia Board. His research has focused on economic development and growth, comparative economy systems, and welfare economics.

Professor Matthew Gray is Director of the Centre for Social Research and Methods in the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

