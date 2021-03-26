Podcast: On life’s lottery with Glyn Davis

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we hear from public policy expert Professor Glyn Davis who joined Professor Helen Sullivan live at The Australian National University to take a big picture look at inequality in Australia.

It’s a common refrain that Australia is the land of the ‘fair go’. Despite the pervasiveness of this national myth, so many aspects of people’s lives are determined by chance – whether it’s where they’re born or the socio-economic circumstances they’re born into. On this special live-recorded episode of Policy Forum Pod, author of On Life’s Lottery Professor Glyn Davis joins Crawford School of Public Policy Director Professor Helen Sullivan to discuss what our obligations are to each other in a world of inequality. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2PuOaRU

Glyn Davis is a Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Crawford School, Chair of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government Research Committee, and CEO of the Paul Ramsay Foundation, Australia’s largest philanthropic trust.

Helen Sullivan is Director of ANU Crawford School of Public Policy. She has published widely on public policy, and public governance.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

This podcast was recorded live at The Australian National University.

