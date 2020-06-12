Podcast: Pandemic policy perspectives (part two)

In part two of this special Policy Forum Pod, we hear personal perspectives and COVID-19 policy prescriptions from Sara Bice, Matthew Sussex, and Libby Hackett.

What are the qualities of successful institutions and leaders during a crisis? How can governments improve their public messaging and arrest a trend of declining trust? And how are globalised educational institutions coping and adapting to the major ruptures caused by the coronavirus crisis? On this Policy Forum Pod, we hear from three experts from ANU Crawford School of Public Policy – Sara Bice, Matthew Sussex, and Libby Hackett – about public policy, leadership, and political communication in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://aca.st/fe9fa9

Matthew Sussex is an Associate Professor and Academic Director at the National Security College. His main research specialisation is on Russian foreign and security policy.

Libby Hackett is Principal at Nous Group, an international management consultancy people working across Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada. Libby is a recognised expert in higher education policy and strategy in Australia and the UK.

Sara Bice is Co-Director of Research Translation at the Melbourne School of Government and Senior Research Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy.

