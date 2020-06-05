Podcast: Pandemic policy perspectives

This week on Policy Forum Pod we get some personal perspectives on some of the many policy problems that the pandemic presents from Quentin Grafton, Helen Sullivan, and Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt.

The coronavirus crisis has raised some big questions for policymakers and shone a light on policy problems around the world. On this special Policy Forum Pod, we hear some personal perspectives on the policy challenges that matter to Professor Quentin Grafton, Professor Helen Sullivan, and Professor Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt – from how to get better leadership, to creating an economy that works for everyone, and ensuring that post-crisis policy doesn’t make life even worse for those already struggling. Listen here: https://aca.st/bcf4c2

This week’s pod is the first in a two-part special where we look at some of the perspectives shared on Crawford School’s new COVID-19 micro-site. The micro-site brings together contributions from academic and professional staff reflecting on the coronavirus crisis, what they think are the key issues that need addressing, how a public policy school can go about helping provide some of those solutions, and even how their work has been changed by the crisis.

Professor Helen Sullivan is Director of Crawford School of Public Policy. She has published widely on public policy, public governance and public service reform, and in 2013 established the Melbourne School of Government.

Professor Quentin Grafton is Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy, Professor of Economics at Crawford School, an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Professor Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt is a Professor in the Resource, Environment and Development Program at Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

The pieces discussed in this week’s podcast are:

Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt – Livelihoods, workers, and COVID-19 in India

Helen Sullivan – Leading in and out of the crisis

Quentin Grafton – Economic justice for all

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.