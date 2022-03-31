Podcast: Preserving public goods

Millie Rooney joins Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter on the 250th episode of Policy Forum Pod to discuss rethinking the public good and to launch our new mini-series on care.

How can valuing care enhance policy outcomes? Do policymakers need to expand the way they think about infrastructure to include social benefits rather than just roads and bridges? And how do the public want governments to play a role in protecting public goods? On this, our 250th episode of Policy Forum Pod and the first instalment in our mini-series on care, Millie Rooney from Australia ReMADE joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss the organisation’s new report, Reclaiming our Purpose: It’s time to talk about the public good. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3LyRD9Z

Millie Rooney is the National Coordinator for Australia ReMADE, an independent, non-profit leadership network where Australian civil society leaders can collaborate with one another and engage in long-term proactive agenda-setting.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Reclaiming our Purpose: It’s time to talk about the public good, Australia ReMADE (2022)

