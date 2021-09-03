Podcast: Protecting Australians at work with Michele O’Neil

On the penultimate episode of our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on work, we speak to President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Michele O’Neil about workers’ rights and how to build a fairer, more equitable world of work.

What are some of the major challenges facing Australian workers in terms of their access to fair pay and decent conditions? How can policymakers ensure people are safe at work as the impacts of climate change become more pronounced? And what action can be taken to ensure people are safe and valued at work, both through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod – the fifth in our special mini-series on work – President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Michele O’Neil joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3gY8VAq

Michele O’Neil is President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU).

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

