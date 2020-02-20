Podcast: Public service productivity and popping the Canberra bubble

On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Professor Patrick Dunleavy to talk about robodebt, department mergers, and why this very ‘Canberra’ issue has a big impact throughout the country.

Will the government’s proposed departmental merger make the Australian Public Service more efficient? And as big data and artificial intelligence play a bigger role in the delivery of public services, are issues like the robodebt scandal a harbinger of things to come? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell speaks with political scientist and public policy guru Professor Patrick Dunleavy about increasing public service productivity for the benefit of all. Listen here: https://aca.st/c5785b

Patrick Dunleavy is Professor of Political Science and Public Policy within the Government Department of the London School of Economics. He is also Co-Director of Democratic Audit and Chair of the LSE Public Policy Group and Centenary Research Professor at the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis, University of Canberra.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor at Crawford School of Public Policy, where she is co-leader of the ANU Individual Deprivation Measure (IDM) team. The IDM is a new, gender-sensitive and multidimensional measure of poverty.