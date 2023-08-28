Podcast: Reclaiming imagination with Rob Hopkins

In this episode, Rob Hopkins discusses why we need imagination as a core component in creating the future we want.

We need to make time to listen to the bird song and allow our minds time to come up with solutions to tough problems.

“At a time when we fundamentally have to reimagine everything, we’ve created the worst possible conditions for the human imagination,” Hopkins said. Without imagination, and big-picture thinking, we are unable to create a longing for our future that will drive the hard work to get there.

Rob Hopkins, the founder of the Transition Network, says we need to break down the silos of policy and understand how interconnected we all are. If we are to make a better future and protect the world from climate change, we need to have regional government, local government and communities working together.

Most of all, we need to ask ‘what if?’

Rob Hopkins is a co-founder of Transition Town Totnes and Transition Network. He has authored a number of books, including From What Is to What If: unleashing the power of imagination to create the future we want. Rob holds a doctorate degree from the University of Plymouth and has received two honorary doctorates from the University of the West of England and the University of Namur.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, a physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

