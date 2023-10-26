Podcast: Reflecting on the Voice with Janine O’Flynn

In this episode, the Director of the Crawford School of Public Policy, Professor Janine O’Flynn, takes stock of the Voice to Parliament referendum result. She, along with Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter make some initial reflections, and begin to work through where we now need to go as a nation.

Professor Janine O’Flynn is the Director of the Crawford School of Public Policy. Her research interest are in public management, especially reform and relationships.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

