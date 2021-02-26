Podcast: Reimagining social security

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Elise Klein joins Sharon Bessell to discuss the Australian Government’s permanent increase to JobSeeker, punitive policies, and reframing the debate around the country’s social security system.

This week the Australian Government announced the first permanent increase to the country’s unemployment benefit in decades. But many from the social services sector and people out of work have expressed dismay and fear at the size of the increase, which amounts to less than $4 a day. On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell is joined by social policy researcher Dr Elise Klein OAM. They discuss what this policy change will mean for people without work, who will soon lose access to the higher rate afforded through the coronavirus assistance package, as well as why those receiving benefits are subject to increasing controls and surveillance. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2P2Kuqf

Elise Klein OAM is a Senior Lecturer of Public Policy at Crawford School of Public Policy whose research interests include Indigenous policy, development interventions, women’s economic empowerment, and economic rights.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

