Podcast: Reimagining the future of higher education

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, higher education and public policy leaders Helen Sullivan and Janine O’Flynn join us to discuss Australia’s higher education system and how universities can change to better foster fearless future leadership.

What role do universities play in our contemporary, globalised world? How can universities advance equity and diversity among students and staff? And how can we create a more sustainable and equitable higher education system for the whole university community? Dean of the College of Asia and the Pacific at The Australian National University Professor Helen Sullivan and Incoming School Director of Crawford School of Public Policy Professor Janine O’Flynn join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to reimagine the future of Australian universities. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3yDiWvA

Helen Sullivan is Dean of the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific. She has published widely on public policy, and public governance.

Janine O’Flynn is Director of Education, Melbourne School of Government, on secondment at The Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG). In 2023, she will commence as School Director at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Feed Wonder, Helen Sullivan (2021).

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.