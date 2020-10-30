Podcast: School’s out – the COVID-19 crisis and school education

On this Policy Forum Pod, our panel – education expert Lawrence Saha, ACT education union leader Glenn Fowler, and Indigenous education scholar Marnie O’Bryan – examine the impact of the coronavirus crisis on school students, parents, and teachers.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption for school students the world over, with 1.5 billion pupils impacted by school closures at its height. So what impact will this have on students in the long-term? Is the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students now widening? And with this pandemic far from over, how can policymakers ensure our school communities are safe and that students are getting the best possible education? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we discuss these issues with The Australian National University’s Professor Lawrence Saha and Dr Marnie O’Bryan, and Australian Education Union ACT Branch Secretary Glenn Fowler. Listen here: https://bit.ly/37U54As

Lawrence Saha is Emeritus Professor at ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences. His areas of expertise include the sociology of education and education policy.

Marnie O’Bryan is Honorary Research Fellow at ANU Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research.

Glenn Fowler is Branch Secretary of the Australian Education Union ACT Branch.

Angus Blackman is Associate Editor of Policy Forum and a presenter for Policy Forum Pod.

