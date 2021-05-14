Podcast: Social policy and the federal budget

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, sociologist John Falzon and Anglicare Australia head Kasy Chambers join Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to discuss this year’s federal budget and what it means for social policy.

This week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced Australia’s 2021/22 federal budget, which included some significant spending on social services. But is this a budget seeking to drive transformative change on social policy? Is the government paying sufficient attention to long term challenges? And how will the budget impact Australians who are experiencing disadvantage? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, hosts Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter discuss these questions and more with Anglicare Australia Executive Director Kasy Chambers and Per Capita Senior Fellow Dr John Falzon. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tNIH7f

Kasy Chambers is executive director of Anglicare Australia – a network of 45 agencies, 38,000 staff and volunteers, working with over 502,000 clients annually across Australia.

John Falzon OAM is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

