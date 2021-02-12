Podcast: Speaking from the heart

This week on Policy Forum Pod, Aboriginal health advocate and Alyawarre woman Patricia Anderson AO joins us to discuss the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Australia’s path towards reconciliation, and why acknowledging its history is crucial for the country’s future.

Why is a constitutionally-enshrined Voice to Parliament critical to Australia’s journey towards reconciliation? Will Australia accept the ‘gift’ that is the Uluru Statement from the Heart? And is acknowledging history (and learning from it) an opportunity to build a more inclusive, more truly Australian national identity? On the second episode in our mini-series on Indigenous wellbeing, co-chair of the Prime Minister’s Referendum Council Pat Anderson AO joins hosts Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter for a remarkable conversation about healing, history, and having the courage to call for change. Listen here: http://bit.ly/2ZbwLzb

Pat Anderson AO is an Alyawarre woman and national and international advocate for the health of Australia’s First Nations people. She has extensive experience in Aboriginal health, including community development, policy formation, and research ethics.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

