Podcast: Successes and setbacks in the Pacific

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Pacific experts Meg Keen and Henry Ivarature join Arnagretta Hunter to discuss how Papua New Guinea is dealing with its current COVID-19 outbreak, the region’s successes and setbacks during the pandemic, and some of the other key security issues facing the Pacific.

What have been the successes and setbacks in the Pacific Island region’s management of the COVID-19 crisis? What is slowing down the vaccine rollout in many countries in the region? And with geostrategic competition increasing in the Pacific, what are the prospects for the region’s economic recovery? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Meg Keen and Dr Henry Ivarature from the Australia Pacific Security College join Dr Arnagretta Hunter to examine how the Pacific Island region is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and how geostrategic competition, climate change, and economic vulnerabilities are impacting the region. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ylFy1U

Meg Keen is Professor and Director at the Australia Pacific Security College at The Australian National University.

Henry Ivarature is a Pacific Fellow at Australia Pacific Security College at The Australian National University.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

