PHOTO: Perry Grone on Unsplash

Podcast: Taken for granted? Volunteering in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond

PHOTO: Perry Grone on Unsplash

Understanding the impact of the coronavirus on the volunteer sector

Adrienne Picone, Nicholas Biddle, Martyn Pearce

Economics and finance, Government and governance, Social policy, Arts, culture & society | Australia, Asia, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, The Pacific, The World

18 May 2020

In this episode, we look at the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on perhaps one of Australia’s most underappreciated sectors, volunteering.

Despite often going under the radar, the volunteering sector makes a huge contribution to society. From our rural fire-fighting services, to our local sports organisations and beyond, volunteers play a bigger part in Australian life than many probably realise. But what has been the impact of the current crisis on volunteers? And what can policymakers do to better support and value volunteering? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we speak to The Australian National University’s Professor Nicholas Biddle and CEO of Volunteering Australia Adrienne Picone about how COVID-19 has re-shaped volunteering in Australia. Listen now: https://aca.st/9d4330

Professor Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods and Director of the newly created Policy Experiments Lab.

Adrienne Picone is the Chief Executive Officer of Volunteering Australia.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

Policy Forum Pod is available on AcastApple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherSubscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

Back to Top
Join the APP Society

Leave your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Press Ctrl+C to copy

Republish

Close