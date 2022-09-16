Podcast: The art of living together

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, political economist Katherine Trebeck and author and advocate Tim Hollo join us to discuss reshaping political and economic systems that help us to better care for ourselves, each other, and the planet.



To deal with the major challenges that society faces, will small policy adjustments shift the status quo, or is deep systemic change necessary? How can policymakers ensure that wellbeing is at the heart of government decision-making? And how can democracies better involve their citizens in the project of building a common future? Co-founder of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance Dr Katherine Trebeck and Executive Director of the Green Institute Tim Hollo join Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss living democracy and wellbeing economics. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3qKnThK

Katherine Trebeck is New Economics Senior Fellow at the ZOE Institute, a Fellow of The Leaders Institute, a Distinguished Fellow of the Schumacher Institute, and co-founder of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance, which works to amplify the work of others in the movement for a wellbeing economy.

Tim Hollo is Executive Director of the Green Institute and author of Living Democracy: An ecological manifesto for the end of the world as we know it.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Living Democracy: An ecological manifesto for the end of the world as we know it by Tim Hollo, NewSouth Publishing (2022)

Social Progress Index

Affluence and Influence: Economic Inequality and Political Power in America by Martin Gilens, Princeton University Press (2014)

‘We asked children how they experienced poverty. Here are 6 changes needed now’ by Sharon Bessell, The Conversation (2022)

‘We asked Australian children what they needed from their communities. Here’s what they said’ by Sharon Bessell, The Conversation (2022)

