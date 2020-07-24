Podcast: The future of healthcare and the fight against COVID-19

On this episode, we’re joined by top health practitioners and policy experts to tackle the elimination versus suppression debate, plus why a comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing is so important for our future.

With another outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria, and the threat of more cases emerging across state borders weighing heavily on the minds of the Australian population, the country’s suppression strategy has been called into question. But is eliminating the virus a possibility as case numbers globally skyrocket? In the second edition of Dr Arnagretta Hunter’s ‘human futures’ Policy Forum Pod takeover, infectious diseases expert Dr Ashwin Swaminathan draws on his first-hand experience treating COVID-19 cases as Clinical Director of General Medicine at Canberra Hospital to shed light on the situation. Plus returning pod guest Sharon Friel, Professor of Health Equity at The Australian National University (ANU), joins us to talk about why our future health and wellbeing requires a comprehensive approach from government that goes beyond just primary healthcare. Listen here: https://bit.ly/32PSLTi

Dr Ashwin Swaminathan is a physician and infectious diseases specialist. In addition to his clinical work he has completed a PhD at ANU looking at climate change and infectious diseases, and has research interest in environmental epidemiology. He is also Clinical Director, General Medicine at Canberra Hospital.

Dr Sharon Friel is Professor of Health Equity and Director of Menzies School for Health Governance at The Australian National University

Dr Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School and the inaugural Human Futures Fellow.

