Podcast: The future of healthcare

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, physician and researcher James Trauer and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association Kylie Woolcock join us to talk about the future of healthcare in Australia.

Since early 2020, health policy-making has been in the spotlight like never before, as Australian governments scrambled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But with Australia moving to an endemic approach to controlling the virus, and a federal election campaign underway, are policymakers missing a golden opportunity for reform? How can the sector better care for healthcare workers, as they do their best to care for their patients? And what might a new policy approach for the health sector look like? Monash University’s Associate Professor James Trauer and Kylie Woolcock from Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss creating a more caring health system on this episode of Policy Forum Pod. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3wa1azj

Kylie Woolcock is Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association, Australia’s national peak body for public and not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare providers.

James Trauer is a practising respiratory, sleep, general and public health physician, and head of the Epidemiological Modelling Unit for the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

‘The shift to managing COVID-19 as endemic’, Policy Forum (2022)

“Hospitals facing ‘national emergency’”, Claire Skinner, RN Breakfast (2022)

‘Hope for aged care’, Policy Forum Pod (2022)

‘Whole-of-workforce strategy needed to deliver healthcare that Australians deserve’, Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association (2022)

