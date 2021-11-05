Podcast: The future of the public servant

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Helen Sullivan, Helen Dickinson, and Hayley Henderson join us to discuss the changing role of the public servant, the importance of integrity and accountability, and public services in a time of major disruption.

What role does history play in shaping the values of a particular civil service? How do public servants negotiate issues of integrity and ethics when political leaders are under investigation for unethical or corrupt behaviour? And what does the future look like for the public service? Professor Helen Sullivan, Professor Helen Dickinson, and Dr Hayley Henderson – contributors to the new Palgrave Handbook of the Public Servant – join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter on this episode of Policy Forum Pod. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3BNqaf6

Helen Sullivan is Dean of the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.

Helen Dickinson is Professor of Public Service Research and Director of the Public Service Research Group at the School of Business at University of New South Wales, Canberra.

Hayley Henderson is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University. Her research is focused on collaboration in urban policymaking and governance.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

