Podcast: The future of work in the wake of COVID-19

This week on Policy Forum Pod, we’re joined by politician and economist Andrew Leigh, workplace researcher Carys Chan, and consultant Ben Hamer to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the working lives of Australians.

For many people their working patterns have changed dramatically in 2020, with more working from home, an increased reliance on internet and online communication, and some additional flexibility. But what will the world of work look like after the crisis passes? How can policymakers assist individuals and businesses adjust to these changes? And what do these changes mean for some of Australia’s most vulnerable citizens? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we discuss the COVID-19 crisis and the future of work with economist and Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury and Charities Dr Andrew Leigh, lecturer at Griffith University’s School of Applied Psychology Dr Carys Chan, and Director and Future of Work Lead at PwC Australia Dr Ben Hamer. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ol55Di

Ben Hamer is Director and Future of Work Lead at PwC Australia. He is also an Adjunct Fellow at Swinburne University.

Carys Chan is a Lecturer in Organisational Psychology at the School of Applied Psychology, Griffith University in Brisbane and an Early Work Fellow at the Work and Family Researchers Network.

Andrew Leigh MP is the Member for Fenner in the ACT and Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury and Charities. Prior to his election in 2010, Andrew was a professor of economics at The Australian National University.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

