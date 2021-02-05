Podcast: The meaning of Country

To kick-off 2021, we listen to the voices of leading Indigenous Australians, who join us on Policy Forum Pod to discuss wellbeing. On the first episode, water expert Virginia Marshall speaks about what policymakers can learn from Indigenous knowledge of Country.

What is Country and why is it significant for Indigenous Australians? Will Australian governments recognise First Nations Australians as the key decision-makers and knowledge holders of environmental management? And what impact would better policy in this area have on the wellbeing of Indigenous people? On this first episode in our mini-series on Indigenous wellbeing, lawyer, legal scholar, and water expert Dr Virginia Marshall discusses these questions and more with hosts Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2YPmE2M

Virginia Marshall is the Inaugural Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow with The Australian National University’s School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) and the Fenner School of Environment and Society. She is a Wiradjuri Nyemba woman from New South Wales.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

