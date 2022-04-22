Podcast: The right to a healthy environment

Newly-appointed United Nations Special Rapporteur Dr Ian Fry joins us to discuss the human rights impacts of climate change.

How has climate diplomacy evolved in recent decades, especially in the Pacific? In the face of increasingly frequent and severe disasters, how can people’s human rights be protected? And what implications might climate displacement have on cultural identity? In the third episode of our mini-series on care, Dr Ian Fry – who will soon take up the position of United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Climate Change – joins us to discuss protecting people’s right to a healthy environment. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3K4NHwk

Ian Fry is an international environmental law and policy expert, Senior Lecturer at The Australian National University, and the new United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Climate Change.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.