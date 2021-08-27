Podcast: The value of the commons with Guy Standing

On this episode in our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on work, author and researcher Guy Standing joins Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to discuss changing class structures and the universal basic income.

Do policymakers need to stop worshipping the ‘false god’ of economic growth? Are changes in the world of work leading to disenfranchisement and the creation of a new underclass? And what are the prospects of a universal basic income being introduced in a number of countries in the coming years? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Guy Standing joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter for the fourth instalment in our mini-series on work. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ym9MAw

Guy Standing is a Professorial Research Associate at SOAS University of London and a founding member and honorary co-president of the Basic Income Earth Network, a non-governmental organisation that promotes a basic income for all.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

