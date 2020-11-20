Podcast: The wellbeing economy – universal basic income with Guy Standing

On the third episode in our special mini-series on the wellbeing economy, Arnagretta Hunter and Sharon Bessell are joined by Guy Standing, economist and author of The Precariat: The New Dangerous Class.

With more and more people being forced into insecure work, many are calling for a more lasting solution for precariousness. One often-suggested solution is a ‘universal basic income’, so what might be the benefits of this concept? What policy settings might be needed to make such a scheme successful? And how do political systems that are so focused on jobs and economic growth create space for change? On this episode – the third in our special mini-series on the wellbeing economy – renowned economist Dr Guy Standing joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss work, basic income, and how some of the economic structures developed in the last century may no longer be in our best interests. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3kMtSgS

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

Guy Standing is a Professorial Research Associate at SOAS University of London and a founding member and honorary co-president of the Basic Income Earth Network, a non-governmental organisation that promotes a basic income for all.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.