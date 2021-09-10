Podcast: Time for work to change

In the final episode of our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on work, Lyndall Strazdins and John Falzon join us to discuss time inequity and how to reimagine the world of work to create a happier and more sustainable society.

Why does society still imagine work as distinct from everyday life? How can policymakers rethink how time is allocated to address gender inequity and improve population health? And can we create a world of work that generates a surplus of things that people really need – of education, culture, care and love? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter are joined by Professor Lyndall Strazdins from The Australian National University (ANU) and Dr John Falzon from Per Capita to think about the future of work and conclude our mini-series. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3lavdjD

Lyndall Strazdins is a Professor and Australian Research Council Future Fellow at the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, The Australian National University.

John Falzon OAM is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

