Podcast: Transforming policy for the greater good

In light of the Australian government’s announcement to focus on technology – such as hydrogen and carbon capture – to mitigate the impacts of climate change, we talk to an innovation policy expert about what Australia could learn from the Netherlands’ Topsector approach.

Following the dramatic bushfires, Australia’s policy is more than ever in need of grand transformations – but how can policymakers best go about that and ensure that businesses are on board? The Dutch Topsector approach might give us some pointers. Launched in 2010, the policy creates so-called Topsectors – businesses and knowledge institutes that work together with government to drive innovation and solve societal issues at the same time. In this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we talk to Dr Matthijs Janssen about this transformative policy, and what lessons Australia could draw from it. Listen here: https://aca.st/4d3212

Dr Matthijs Janssen is an Assistant Professor at the Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development at University of Utrecht, investigating innovation policy and strategy.

Julia Ahrens is a presenter on Policy Forum Pod.

