Podcast: Transforming teaching and learning

What needs to change so that teaching is a respected, valued profession in Australia – on par with medicine and law? How can policymakers better support teachers to do the critical work of educating children? And how can schools encourage play and creativity in the classroom? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter are joined by researcher and former ‘career change’ teacher, Dr Alice Garner, and Finnish education expert based at Southern Cross University, Professor Pasi Sahlberg. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3rDalFy

Pasi Sahlberg is Finnish educator, teacher, author, and Professor of Education at Southern Cross University.

Alice Garner is a historian, writer, performer, and a former French and humanities teacher in the Victorian secondary school system. She has published in social, environmental and educational history and is currently based in the Melbourne Graduate School of Education.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Alice Springs (Mparntwe) education declaration, Council of Australian Governments (2009)

