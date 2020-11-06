Podcast: Wellbeing and reimagining the Australian economy

On this Policy Forum Pod, Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter kick off our mini-series on the wellbeing economy by getting back to first principles with economist John Quiggin.

The concept of a ‘wellbeing economy’ has gained momentum in recent years, but how might this work in practice? In the first episode in our mini-series on the wellbeing economy, Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter speak to leading Australian economist, Professor John Quiggin. They discuss whether the neoliberal paradigm is still the dominant force, the feasibility of a Universal Basic Income, and the economics of health and wellbeing. We also pay tribute to Mark Zanker, long-time listener to the podcast and active member of our Policy Forum community, who sadly passed away over the weekend. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3p1ISdV

John Quiggin is a Professor in Economics at The University of Queensland and is prominent both as a research economist and as a commentator on Australian economic policy.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU).

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

